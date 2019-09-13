TODAY |

Government allocates $8.7 million to help those impacted by Christchurch terrorist attack

The Government is allocating $8.7 million into mental health services to support long-term health and wellbeing needs of the people impacted by the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack. 

"As we mark six months since the horrific events of March 15 we remember the remarkable community spirit and unity that was on display in the weeks that followed," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. "But we also acknowledge we will be dealing with the trauma of that day for years to come."

The three year funding would go towards treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, community mental health and addiction support and cultural competency training for GPs.

"It's vital that survivors, families, the Muslim community and the people of Christchurch know that we will be there to support them for the long-haul."

It comes almost six months after the terrorist attack in which 51 people were killed in shootings at two Christchurch mosques.

