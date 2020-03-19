TODAY |

Government allocates $25m for 'cutting-edge products' to fight Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government is pouring $25 million into funding to help detect, diagnose, treat or prevent Covid-19.

A file image of a laboratory technician working at a microscope. Source: Pexels

Research and Science Minister Megan Woods said the investment is to speed the development of products and services around stopping Covid-19. 

"We are working across government to develop a vaccine strategy with the research and science community, and potential vaccine manufacturers," Ms Woods said. 

"Scientists, researchers and innovators in New Zealand and across the globe are working hard to resolve the myriad of challenges Covid-19 presents.

"Working across government, the research sector and with businesses to respond hard and fast against the serious global health threat is vital, and this new fund supports New Zealand’s problem solvers to get cutting-edge products and services to market quickly."

The Covid-19 Innovation Acceleration Fund, created in March, had previously allocated $6.75 million to go towards technology, including the detection of Covid-19 antibodies in blood, the development of a simple, versatile ventilator, and for early stage research investigating the development of a vaccine. 

University of Otago infectious disease specialist professor David Murdoch said last week the development of a Covid-19 vaccine was likely to be 12 to 18 months away. 

"That may seem a long way in the future, but it’s worth remembering past vaccines have taken 10 to 15 years to get to market," he said. 

"The fact clinical trials are starting is amazing when you think that four months ago we didn’t even know this virus existed. So that is quite extraordinary."

New Zealand
Politics
Science
Coronavirus Pandemic
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:24
In fiery exchange, Simon Bridges accuses Dr Bloomfield of holding back info
2
Life at Level 2: Will schools be fully open, what about gyms?
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
White Island survivor shares latest update on recovery after having staples removed
5
Fast food companies given written notices over Level 3 hygiene, distancing breaches
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:51

Fast food companies given written notices over Level 3 hygiene, distancing breaches
01:33

Cancer Society warns of 'non-Covid casualties' if lockdown delays aren't fixed
00:55

'I feel hugely privileged' – Sam Cane thanks family after becoming All Blacks captain

Local music venues left struggling to stay afloat in wake of Covid-19