It got stuck! Yellow digger gets trapped on Auckland beach

A digger has become stuck and is now submerged at Little Shoal Bay near the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the North Shore.
Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene around 2.00pm.
Images sent to 1 NEWS earlier this afternoon by a witness show the digger partially submerged on the beach and onlookers nearby.
Police said there were no reports of any injuries and they had received no information about how the digger ended up stuck.
But, the witness said the digger may have been trying to free a 4x4 car belonging to a local boat club member which ended up further out into the bay. The 4x4 ended up stuck on sloppy, wet sand.