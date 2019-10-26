It got stuck! Yellow digger gets trapped on Auckland beach

A digger has become stuck and is now submerged at Little Shoal Bay near the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the North Shore.

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene around 2.00pm.

Images sent to 1 NEWS earlier this afternoon by a witness show the digger partially submerged on the beach and onlookers nearby.

A digger is stuck in Little Shoal Bay, Auckland. Source: Supplied

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and they had received no information about how the digger ended up stuck.