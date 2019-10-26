TODAY |

It got stuck! Yellow digger gets trapped on Auckland beach

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

A digger has become stuck and is now submerged at Little Shoal Bay near the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the North Shore.

The digger is submerged in Little Shoal Bay near the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the North Shore. Source: Supplied

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to the scene around 2.00pm.

Images sent to 1 NEWS earlier this afternoon by a witness show the digger partially submerged on the beach and onlookers nearby.

A digger is stuck in Little Shoal Bay, Auckland. Source: Supplied

Police said there were no reports of any injuries and they had received no information about how the digger ended up stuck.

But, the witness said the digger may have been trying to free a 4x4 car belonging to a local boat club member which ended up further out into the bay. The 4x4 ended up stuck on sloppy, wet sand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say they are unsure how the digger came to get stuck in Little Shoal Bay. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: England dump All Blacks out of Rugby World Cup
2
Challenge accepted! England bring out special formation for All Blacks' haka before RWC semi-final clash
3
Fourth person arrested as Vietnamese feared to be among 39 dead in truck
4
Watch as Liam Squire lifts Mitre 10 Cup for first-time winners Tasman
5
All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Competition for filming locations poses threat to NZ industry

New Zealand's largest-ever navy ship christened as 'Aotearoa'

One person dead after early-morning fire in south Auckland

Cold case arrests: Two charged with Angela Blackmoore's murder