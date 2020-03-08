'It got really dangerous really quickly'- Victim recounts homophobic attack after Wellington Pride Parade

A man has tearfully recounted how he and his partner were the victims of a homophobic attack following the Wellington Pride Parade this morning, with a police officer refusing to escort them to safety upsetting him more than anything.

After celebrating diversity in the capital, Joe Perrone says he and his partner were grabbing something to eat at a takeaway shop when their night turned ugly.

He says the incident happened around 4.00am and there were five or six people attacking them, mostly women.

"They thought he (Mr Perrone's partner) pushed in line when I said can you leave my boyfriend alone, more people jumped in that’s when they said 'You f-----, you homo, is that your boyfriend?'"

"A girl cut my arm, a guy grabbed me by the shoulder and punched me in the face."

"It's not an easy thing to see your partner go through that," Mr Perrone told 1 NEWS.

"My boyfriend is there absolutely defenceless."

Mr Perrone says police broke it up, but he's most upset about what happened next.

“I was grasping and holding onto policewoman’s arm begging her to walk us down the street because there were crowds of people still attacking us and she looked me in the eye and said 'I'm not going to do that.'”

Mr Perrone's partner lives less than 400 metres away from the takeaway shop, and he says some people followed them onto the street, still shouting homophobic slurs.

Police said in a statement there were a number of disorder incidents in the city overnight.



They say they won't know more information until the officers who were on shift overnight are back at work.

The incident comes after divisions in the rainbow community over the involvement of organisations like the military and police.

Several rainbow groups excluded themselves this year and so did all of New Zealand's major banks as a result.

InsideOUT charity Managing Director Tabby Besley says the incident calls into question whether police should be involved in pride parade.

“Is it appropriate for them to be marching as police when things like this are happening and our communities are feeling unsafe and being mistreated?”

Being the victim of a homophobic attack isn't new for Mr Perrone. Three years ago his nose was broken in another attack and he says police didn't follow it up because of a lack of evidence.

He hasn't reported this latest incident to police yet and says he forgives his attackers, but he'd like to meet with the officers involved and get answers.

“I just want to know why she wouldn't escort me,” he said.

He says he wants to see changes in the way police treat members of the queer community.