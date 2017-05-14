'I got a new radio!' - Christchurch character 'Radio Ron' stoked with his surprise gift

Christchurch character 'Radio Ron' was stoked today when he was handed, what else, but a new radio.

Radio Ron is thrilled to be given a new radio. Source: Sam McStay

Ron is well known in the central city for walking the streets holding a radio on his shoulder and humming loudly.

He turns heads and gets a variety of reactions, mostly amusement and is a long-standing institution in the central city.

Today as Ron was walking around the Re:Start container mall and Cashel Mall a man gifted him a new radio.

Apparently the gifter was asked to give the radio to Ron on behalf of another man who used to have a stall in the Re:Start Mall.

Ron was spotted going around to people straight away saying, "I got a new radio! I got a new radio!"