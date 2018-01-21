'Got to get on with it and prove to people that I can do the job' – Ardern not taking pregnancy criticism personally

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked today about her view on those criticising her decision to have a baby while running New Zealand, saying that her late-grandmother could have been one of the people with that view.

"Everyone is going to have their own view," she told media from Martinborough, where the Labour Caucus were holding an away meeting.

"All I can do is give the assurance I take my role as PM incredibly seriously and that I will be fulfilling the mandate that I have.

"I expect people in some cases simply wait to see if I perform up to their expectations.

When asked if she thought that view was sexist she said, "It's people's view".

"If my grandmother was still here she might be one of the people expressing that view."

"I accept there is a whole range of takes from different individuals, I don't take that personally and no don't I think I should."

"I've just got to get on with it and prove to people that I can do the job."

She said the criticism was probably reflective of what women around the world in different careers experience.

"These views only change over time and perhaps they change with... more exposure to the fact you can take on different roles."