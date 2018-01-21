 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Got to get on with it and prove to people that I can do the job' – Ardern not taking pregnancy criticism personally

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked today about her view on those criticising her decision to have a baby while running New Zealand, saying that her late-grandmother could have been one of the people with that view. 

The PM said her late-grandmother could've been one of the people questioning her decision to be a mother and leader of NZ.
Source: 1 NEWS

"Everyone is going to have their own view," she told media from Martinborough, where the Labour Caucus were holding an away meeting. 

"All I can do is give the assurance I take my role as PM incredibly seriously and that I will be fulfilling the mandate that I have.

"I expect people in some cases simply wait to see if I perform up to their expectations. 

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.
Source: 1 NEWS

When asked if she thought that view was sexist she said, "It's people's view". 

"If my grandmother was still here she might be one of the people expressing that view."

"I accept there is a whole range of takes from different individuals, I don't take that personally and no don't I think I should."

"I've just got to get on with it and prove to people that I can do the job."

She said the criticism was probably reflective of what women around the world in different careers experience.

"These views only change over time and perhaps they change with... more exposure to the fact you can take on different roles."

Jacinda Ardern talks turning the 100 day plan into a 300 day plan.
Source: 1 NEWS


Related

Politics

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Tourism Minister Paula Bennett announces a $178 million boost to tourism infrastructure in this month's budget. Image - Bennett

'I feel great about my decision and don't care what others think' - former deputy PM opens up about weight-loss surgery

00:30
2
You can take the big man out of New Zealand, but you can't take New Zealand out of the big man.

'Hey mate, how we doin?' - Steven Adams proves he takes Kiwi banter everywhere after getting mic'd up in OKC's win over Cavs


01:11
3
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'


4
Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

5

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:23
Police were called out to the suburb of Panmure last night for the second time in two nights.

Man stabbed in second Auckland brawl had helped man hit by car night before

Police say this shows "how things can go spectacularly wrong when people attempt to take the law into their own hands, to seek retribution in this way."

01:11
Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.

'I'd like to give a donation to Plunket' – PM to give part of salary due to 'down-scaled job'

Jacinda Ardern is taking six weeks off mid-2018 to give birth to her first child.


Ed Sheeran and partner Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran announces engagement to high school sweetheart

The British singer revealed on Instagram he's been engaged since last year.

01:00
The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Lift off! Watch as Rocket Lab successfully launch their Electron rocket

The rocket was launched from the Mahia Peninsula this afternoon.

Police car generic.

One person in hospital after serious assault in Christchurch

Police were called to the assault just after 11.00pm on Sewell Street, Linwood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 