TODAY |

'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago

Former Highlanders player and national sevens rep Buxton Popoali'i says his quads are wrecked but he "got it done" after completing an hour-long prone hold for charity today.

Popoali'i embarked on the challenge to raise funds for Dunedin’s Supper Club fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House. 

Popoali'i had to give the game of rugby away aged 23 in 2014, after suffering with rheumatic fever and undergoing several heart surgeries, and he's now a personal trainer in Dunedin.

There were hugs from family and cheers from a big group of supporters when Popoali'i finished his hour-long feat at a gym.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Popoali'i says he just needed to "walk the talk" on his fundraising challenge for Ronald McDonald House. Source: 1 NEWS

But he had to push through pain to get there.

"My quads are wrecked. And yeah, I got it done," he told 1 NEWS.  

"I just needed to walk the talk. And to be honest I did four one-hours at home, but it's different on the day. It depends on the day, and my quads gave out today. The last 20 minutes they were gone."

Current and former players, along with members of the public, joined in to support him in the prone hold. All Blacks Ben Smith and Aaron Smith joined in, but only lasted two minutes.

Asked what kept him going, Popoali'i said, "I repeated the 'why'. I kept repeating that in my head and just thought about my families and thought about the kids that are unwell and the families out there that are struggling, and the charity Ronald McDonald House.

And the fundraising site shows his effort has raised just over $10,000.


Your playlist will load after this ad

The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
The Acting PM replied the Government has "got a lot of neffs off the couch."
Paula Bennett asks Kelvin Davis 'how many neffs has he got off the couch?' in unemployment debate
2
Members of heavy metal band Rammstein share kiss in protest of Russia anti-LGBT laws
3
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
4
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau begins legal action against Rugby Australia, claiming unfair dismissal
5
A composite image of Railway St W in Papakura, a set of road spikes, and wheels punctures by spikes accidentally deployed in Papakura.
Motorists get punctures after tyre spikes left on police car roof fall onto road
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:44
The Acting PM replied the Government has "got a lot of neffs off the couch."

Paula Bennett asks Kelvin Davis 'how many neffs has he got off the couch?' in unemployment debate
Stunning aerial drone view of the coastline at Whituare Bay near Opotiki and Whakatane in the eastern part of New Zealand. Beautiful color of the water and green mountains.

Opotiki District could become Ōpōtiki District as consultation to add macrons opens
A composite image of Railway St W in Papakura, a set of road spikes, and wheels punctures by spikes accidentally deployed in Papakura.

Motorists get punctures after tyre spikes left on police car roof fall onto road
Emergency services were called to the coast of Hihi just before 8pm yesterday.

Body found after boat sinks in Northland