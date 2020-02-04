Gore, Mataura residents told to prepare to evacuate by Civil Defence with flooding expected tomorrow morning

Residents in the Southland towns of Gore and Mataura have been advised to prepare for evacuation by Civil Defence after the area was hit by flooding today, with worse expected tomorrow morning.

In a statement this evening Emergency Management Southland says: "Modelling data suggests flood levels in the Mataura catchment are likely to reach similar levels to the 1999 floods".

"Two peaks are expected to pass through Gore tomorrow (Wednesday) - the first at 5.00am and the second at approximately 12.30pm."

An evacuation priority map of Gore. Source: Civil Defence

"Residents are being asked to be ready to evacuate if required.



"People should prepare a grab bag containing medication, clothing and person items, including documents.

"Residents will be advised by Council and emergency staff once it is confirmed they need to evacuate but the more prepared they are the better."

An evacuation priority map for Mataura. Source: Civil Defence

All schools in the Gore district have been closed for tomorrow.

Roads remain closed throughout the region and there is surface flooding on many of those that are still open.

Emergency Management Southland controller Angus McKay says people should avoid unnecessary travel, check on their neighbours and follow the Civil Defence Southland Facebook page and website for updates.



Civil Defence advises:

- Those who have travelled out of the region for need to be prepared to stay put or check road conditions before setting out. Extreme care is required on all roads.



- Farmers in low lying areas should consider moving stock and paying extra attention to their effluent storage.



- Lumsden and Riversdale residents are advised to reduce toilet flushing as the pumps are under significant pressure from the extra water.



Trampers in huts in Fiordland have now been evacuated, the remaining 195 tourists in Milford will be evacuated tomorrow morning, weather permitting.



