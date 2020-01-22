TODAY |

Gore bartender named best in the world at Heineken competition in Amsterdam

A Kiwi woman has beat some of the world's best bartenders, claiming the top prize at the Heineken Global Bartender Final in Amsterdam today.

Sarah Ewing pouring a perfect Heineken. Source: Supplied

Sarah Ewing from Gore stayed calm under pressure and managed to pour what judges considered to be the perfect Heineken.

"It is a great honour to be recognised by the jury as the best performing Heineken Bartender of the World.

"Everybody in this competition has a great passion for the perfectly poured glass of beer, it was amazing to be part of this,” she said after the win.

Sarah Ewing celebrates her win. Source: Supplied

Along with the title, Ms Ewing was awarded a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend for two.

She beat out bartenders from nine other nations at the Heineken Museum in Amsterdam.

