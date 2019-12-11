Google's list of top 10 New Zealanders searched for in 2019 revealed

New Zealanders have proved they're still sports mad as as sportspeople took out seven of the top 10 spots of the most searched Kiwis on Google.

Mixed martial arts fighter Isreal Adesanya took out first place on the list as the most searched for New Zealander followed by musician William Waiiru.

Waiirua, Lorde and National MP for Invercargill Sarah Dowie were the only non sports related people to make the list at second, fourth and seventh respectively.

The only sportswoman featured was freestyle skier and TV presenter Anna Wilcox in sixth place.

Despite the Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup featuring across the top overall searches of this year, only one player from either sport made the list. That being now retired All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

The full list is: