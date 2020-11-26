Google Maps adds views inside three major shopping malls around NZ

Google Maps has added views inside three major shopping malls around New Zealand.

Bayfair Mall on Google Map view. Source: Google Maps

They are Botany Town Centre in Auckland, Bayfair Shopping Centre in Tauranga and The Palms Shopping Centre in Christchurch.

The innovation is a first retail portfolio in New Zealand and Australia to be virtually accessible via Google Street View, according to AMP Capital who manage the shopping centres.

“Black Friday is upon us, and the centres have become noticeably busier in the lead-up to Christmas less than a month from now," Emma Smith, Divisional Property Manager for AMP Capital in New Zealand, says.

"The latest consumer research from AMP Capital shows 72% of customers looking to shop on Black Friday are likely to do so in centres (compared to 59% online), based on the convenience and variety on offer all in one place, and over half agreed that Black Friday sales are a great way to kick start Christmas shopping.

"We have introduced this tool for customers to help them plan their shopping and maximise the comfort and ease of their experience.

“By making our three New Zealand centres virtually accessible on Google Street View, customers can tour the centre remotely, enabling them to plan their trip before they visit or find what they need while in centre."