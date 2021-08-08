Goodfellow remains National Party president, Carter resigns

The National Party’s longstanding president Peter Goodfellow is keeping his role.

National Party president Peter Goodfellow. Source: Getty

The announcement was made as National members gathered in Auckland today for the last of their three-day annual conference.

Goodfellow’s been a key member of National’s leadership since being appointed as president in 2009.

He’s been an influential figure for the party, sitting through the John Key years, and the more turbulent years that followed after for National.

"Our refreshed team is indeed a powerful combination of new and existing talent and we’re all proud to be members and volunteers of this party,” Goodfellow said.

"Today marks the beginning of our campaign for a party vote victory in 2023, Judith we’re right behind you."

Meanwhile, David Carter, Goodfellow's main opposition to the top spot, resigned during the board meeting.

Having only been elected into the role last year, the former MP's decision to leave "came as a shock" to the board.

"David and his contribution will certainly be missed," Goodfellow said.

He added that Carter's departure left a "casual vacancy" on the board, with members to be consulted on whether the spot should be filled.

National has also this morning appointed four new members; David Ryan, Sylvia Wood, Sefan Sunde, and the board's first Pasifika member, Jannita Pilisi.