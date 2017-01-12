'Good times, being with family, safe swimming, epic waves or great fishing' - just some requirements for NZ's best beach

Kiwis are disagreeing with an international LGBTQ magazine which ranked an Auckland beach among the best 25 beaches in the world, with many thinking New Zealand has more to offer.

Late afternoon sun reflects a golden glow n rocks and dune vegetation. Source: Getty

Karekare Beach, on Auckland's West Coast was named on "the best" beaches in the world list this year by Passport Magazine.

But 1 NEWS NOW readers have different opinions on what other New Zealand beaches should have made the cut.

One reader believes West Coast beaches are the best, just not in the North Island.

Several suggestions included Caroline Bay, Titahi Bay, Allans Beach, Whakamahia and 90 Mile Beach.

Many claimed the beaches in their hometowns to be the best New Zealand has to offer, like Mount Maunganui.

A reader pointed out the best beach comes down to "each individual person's preference", hers being Bethells Beach.

Bethells Beach Source: 1 NEWS

Several readers agreed that the best beaches are those not many know about.

Whilst others thought New Zealand has too many "amazing" beaches to name just one.

"It's what it means to you. Good times, being with family, safe swimming, epic waves or great fishing," pointed out one reader.