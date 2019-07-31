TODAY |

'Good tie!' Judith Collins and Speaker share banter over his fashion in Parliament

Alan Kenyon
1 NEWS Now Producer
1 NEWS
Judith Collins and Speaker Trevor Mallard shared some light-hearted banter over his fashion choices in Parliament today.

The Speaker's colourful mosaic style tie was hard to miss, and the National MP couldn't resist making a cheeky reference to it when called upon in Question Time.

"Might I say good tie!" Ms Collins said giving him a thumbs up.

"Order, if I say to the member she can go to the African union to get one for herself, if she continues, I think I might get some support from those around her," the Speaker quipped back.

Not one to be outdone, Ms Collins replied: "The trouble is Mr Speaker, I'm sure to come back."

After a bout of laughter, and barring the Speaker's tie, the normal order of the day resumed.

Trevor Mallard suggested Ms Collins’ colleagues might be happy if she went to Africa to pick up one of the ties for herself. Source: 1 NEWS
