'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

The Far North is set to receive a multi-million dollar funding boost giving at risk youth a brighter future.

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a route into the construction industry while tackling the housing shortage.
Brothers George and Baz are homeless, without jobs and have minimal education.

Baz said he was kicked out of school for drug dealing and drinking every day at the age of 13.

George said he hasn’t been to school "since intermediate."

They have lived at the he Korowai Emergency Shelter in Kaitaia for the last two months.

All 35 rooms at the shelter are full, so the Trust are building cabins to manage the overflow.

The Trust have also set up a training academy offering young people like Baz and George tertiary courses in building, painting and decorating.

The students will learn trade skills at the Whareora housing project and at the end of the 30-month course, if they pass, they will be offered full time employment.

Whareora is the the Korowai's Trust's rent to own project in Kaitaia for low income families. There are 39 families on a waiting list for a home.

Community group "Foundation North" has given the trust $2.4 million to run the academy.

It comes as tertiary provider, Northtec, looks to cut back on courses and close two of its campuses.

