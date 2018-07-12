'Good on them' - Patients at Tauranga Hospital back nurses as hundreds there strike

As hundreds of nurses strike, those visiting patients at Tauranga Hospital say "good on them".

1 NEWS has spoken with dozens of people visiting the hospital who say there's no issue inside, despite the noise coming from the picket line.

Members of the public say our nurses deserve to be treated fairly and DHBs should negotiate better contracts for staff.

Not a single patient or visitor to the grounds seems disgruntled.

One man told 1 NEWS he was "straight in and straight out".

Another said she was visiting a neighbour in her 90s.

She'd been seen twice by hospital staff since her visit and says it all appears to be running as normal.

Those striking are holding placards and encouraging the community to toot their horns as they drive past.

A large group have walked down to the NZNO office on Cameron Rd.