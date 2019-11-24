Good Sorts: Waikato woman keeping residents moving with weekly dances

This week's Good Sort has been dancing with her husband for 41 years and organising weekly dances that keep Otorohanga's residents moving.

Juanita and Alan Stock started up sequence dancing in Otorohanga and any money raised is given to charity.

But, Juanita is no longer Alan's dance partner after she was diagnosed with inoperable terminal lung cancer. Seven months ago she was given six months to live.

Since then, she's been through three bucket lists and is on to the next one.

"I've got such a wonderful family, what more do I want or need."