Good sorts: Veteran boxer from Rotorua training young people to help develop confidence

This week’s Good Sort is 78-year-old boxer Rex Jenkins who spends his time training young people to build confidence and develop a sense of community.

Jenkins is from Fordlands in Rotorua, the suburb that inspired Once Were Warriors and the place Jenkins has called home for 59 years.

He has a boxing gym set up in his garage where he’s changing lives and creating champions.

From helping kids build confidence to dealing with bullies, Jenkins loves to see kids win and has been giving advice from his garage for the past 46 years.

One of his champions is Maea Hay who used to have a problem with bullies.

"I used to get bullied a lot in primary and intermediate so mum put me in so I could defend myself more," she says.

She’s now a five-time national champ and the bullies - they’ve disappeared.

“I’ve had kids break down and start crying because it’s the biggest thing they have ever won in their life,” Jenkins says.