TODAY |

Good sorts: Veteran boxer from Rotorua training young people to help develop confidence

Source:  1 NEWS

This week’s Good Sort is 78-year-old boxer Rex Jenkins who spends his time training young people to build confidence and develop a sense of community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rex Jenkins spends his time training young people to help build confidence and community. Source: 1 NEWS

Jenkins is from Fordlands in Rotorua, the suburb that inspired Once Were Warriors and the place Jenkins has called home for 59 years.

He has a boxing gym set up in his garage where he’s changing lives and creating champions.

From helping kids build confidence to dealing with bullies, Jenkins loves to see kids win and has been giving advice from his garage for the past 46 years.

One of his champions is Maea Hay who used to have a problem with bullies. 

"I used to get bullied a lot in primary and intermediate so mum put me in so I could defend myself more," she says. 

She’s now a five-time national champ and the bullies - they’ve disappeared.

“I’ve had kids break down and start crying because it’s the biggest thing they have ever won in their life,” Jenkins says.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Good Sorts
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Cop karaoke: Policeman takes the microphone during routine check on South Auckland bar
2
Police believe body found is missing East Auckland woman Elizabeth Zhong, homicide investigation launched
3
Paramedics among those hurt after ambulance 'badly damaged' in two-vehicle crash in Te Kuiti
4
Glenn Phillips stars in Black Caps crushing victory over West Indies with rapid century, NZ take the series
5
Police identify 'vehicle of interest' following murder in Wellsford last night
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:33

Cop karaoke: Policeman takes the microphone during routine check on South Auckland bar

Police identify 'vehicle of interest' following murder in Wellsford last night

Poor weather hinders search efforts for missing fisherman at Ruapuke Beach in Raglan
01:20

Plimmerton flood something 'I haven't seen in my 25 years', Chief Fire Officer says