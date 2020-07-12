TODAY |

Good Sorts: Te Anau woman praised for bringing her community together through music

Tonight’s Good sort is a Te Anau resident who has brought her community together with what she calls a wooden box and four strings

Ms Knowles performs gigs around town, recruiting band members in unlikely places such as the auto workshop she runs.

She has recruited a host of people including her husband Jeremy.

"She gave me five minutes worth of lessons then put me up in front of 200 hundred people," he says.

Everyone rehearses every fortnight in the Knowles' shed. The cold not deterring anyone.

Previously strangers, from all walks of life, the band are now a tightly-knit bunch.

"It doesn't matter when you are making a racket together, it's all about making new memories together," Ms Knowles says.

