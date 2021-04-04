TODAY |

Good Sorts: The Tauranga radio station volunteers who provide company and a soothing voice

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's Good Sorts are a bunch of people from all walks of life who run a radio station in Tauranga.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The volunteer broadcasters are fuelled by the listeners, who donate the music and the food. Source: 1 NEWS

Village Radio is run by volunteers but fuelled by the listeners who donate the music, catering and even dipped into their pockets when it looked like it would fold a few years ago.

It looks like a museum, but the nobs work, the records spin at a radio station from a by-gone era.

Announcers do a few hours then someone new arrives.

The station only has one rule: they’re not allowed to play anything within the last 20 years.

One of the hosts, Pete, was an auctioneer when he saw and ad wanting volunteers.

“When I first came here I had to train myself to talk slower,” he said.

Kate always harboured an interest in broadcasting.

“I got made redundant from a job but prior to that I said to my husband I wouldn’t mind being on the radio,” she said.

The announcers play what they want, although that comes with caveats including only being able to play Nina Simone once in a two-hour period.

The listeners dictate what they play in exchange for feeding the volunteers.

The music is donated by the listeners and after 37 years they’ve amassed 18,000 records, some of which are over 100 years old. The Collins Transmitter also came to New Zealand 84 years ago.

Beyond the music, the volunteers at Village Radio understand their most important job is to be good company to those that need a soothing voice in their life.

New Zealand
Good Sorts
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Teen in critical condition at Auckland Hospital after t-bone incident between jetskis at Kawau Island
2
Rapper DMX on life support after heart attack
3
Take a look inside Foodstuffs' new storehouse, the size of eight rugby fields
4
Taxpayers footed bill for extra MIQ after Australian woman refused Covid-19 test
5
Councils in major cities under fire for forcing shops to close on Easter Sunday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:06

Councils in major cities under fire for forcing shops to close on Easter Sunday

Low rape conviction rate shows system is failing, says Women's Refuge

Group formed to name Marlborough roads after councillors say selections reek of ‘colonial cringe’
00:30

Owner of Wellington’s iconic St Gerard’s Church confirms it will close in late May