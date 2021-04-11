TODAY |

Good Sorts: Tauranga couple who created support group for people with disabilities

Source:  1 NEWS

A Tauranga couple who created a support group for like-minded people with disabilities have been named as tonight's Goodsorts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

George and Ebony Sinclair came out of lockdown, they realized they were the lucky ones, so they set about helping the not-so-lucky. Source: 1 NEWS

George and Ebony Sinclair both have disabilities and lean on each other to get through.

Ebony has a type of dwarfism, while husband George was born with Cerebral Palsy. 

They got together five years ago after a never-ending phonecall, and have now been married for two years.  

"We click so well and she's just my soulmate," George said. 

When they came out of lockdown, they realised they had each other but not everyone was as lucky - so they set about changing that by inviting people she knew for a coffee.

The first meeting had 11 people show up, and after more than a year, it's grown to lunch with between 50 and 70 people. 

"I was actually really blown away," Ebony said. 

"All it takes is just like a little, simple conversation to make them really happy. If you smile, they'll smile." 

There's lunch, plenty of chat and before they go, Ebony checks in on everyone. 

The lunch has since turned into a movement.

"You don't need an organisation behind you to get people together," she said. 

Ebony said if you happen to see them at the shops, please don't stare, but come and say 'hi'. 

"I would prefer people to come up and just simply say 'hi' 'cause then I would feel more of a person." 

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Second border worker at Grand Millennium MIQ facility tests positive for Covid-19
2
Two bakeries, phone repair shop in locations of interest for Covid-positive Auckland border worker
3
MP Kiri Allan to begin treatment for cervical cancer tomorrow following shock diagnosis
4
Government putting more beneficiaries into greater debt, with loans totalling almost $2 billion
5
Police investigating after shots fired at Auckland property in apparent gang-related incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:32

'Wonderful' Prince Philip remembered by his goddaughter, a Christchurch teacher
02:42

Government putting more beneficiaries into greater debt, with loans totalling almost $2 billion

Police investigating after shots fired at Auckland property in apparent gang-related incident

Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi calls on Rotorua Lakes Council to fix faulty sewage plant infrastructure