TODAY |

Good Sorts: Southland man starts dog in schools movement to bring comfort to students

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight’s Good Sorts are a golden couple, golden golden retrievers, that is.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hayden Jones went to meet this week’s Good Sort Ray Richie and his dog Rose in Cromwell. Source: 1 NEWS

Ruby and Rose are dogs on duty at a Southland primary school, bringing companionship and comfort to any student who needs it.

Cromwell’s Ray Ritchie wins the true Good Sort award because he wants to start a movement to bring dogs into schools full-time.

When Ritchie purchased Rose, a golden retriever puppy, she would jump the fence and follow him to the local school where he is the caretaker.

Ritchie continued bringing Rose, not knowing that one day he would be at the front of a dogs in school movement.

And then there is Ruby. After Rose had puppies, one of those had Ruby and the two pair up at Goldfield’s School where they play, listen to stories and hang out with the kids.

Principal of the school, Anna Harrison supports the move, as Ray, Rose and Ruby have helped kids focus and unwind. 

"Kids who aren’t having a great day or are finding things challenging, if they need some time out you may find the lying on the grass next to a dog," she says. 

"The dogs bring comfort and they teach humanity really."
 

For the full story watch the video above.

New Zealand
Good Sorts
Southland
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
At Prince Philip's request, Kiwi brigadier honoured to represent NZ during funeral
2
Shortage of building materials prompts warnings of another leaky home crisis
3
Mother and daughter share same bed to keep warm as landlord flouts tenancy rules
4
Man charged following serious assault in South Auckland
5
‘It just feels very inhumane’ – Returnee from Australia asks to be released from MIQ early to see ill father
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Person dies following crash between car, motorbike in Bay of Plenty

Australia, NZ prepare for trans-Tasman bubble as quarantine-free travel between the two countries begins tomorrow

Mother and daughter share same bed to keep warm as landlord flouts tenancy rules
00:47

Man left 'pretty swollen' after being found unconscious in boot of car yesterday