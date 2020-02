Almost everything shut down in the small central Hawke's Bay town of Takapau in the 80s - the pub, the butcher, the dairy and crucially, the doctor.

But the locals refused to let the town go, and over the past 30 years they've been doing what they can to keep their town alive.

Now, the town is celebrating a milestone, with a GP available locally for the first time in 29 years.