TODAY |

Good Sorts: Post shop turned op shop raises hundreds of thousands for community

Source:  1 NEWS

Te Kauwhata’s old post-office has turned into an op-shop which has now raised hundreds of thousands for its community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sue Simpson runs the old-school till in Te Kauwhata, Waikato. Source: 1 NEWS

Sue Simpson runs the shop and with a background in retail, she believes she has a ‘knack’ for raising money.

She’s been treasurer for half the clubs in town.

“Squash club, rugby club, PTAs,” she said.

The shop has raised close to $450,000 in eight years, which Simpson says is “surprising”.

“Are lot of our items are two, three, four, five dollars,” she said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Good Sorts
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
Police release name of skydiver who died in Mt Maunganui parachuting accident
2
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
3
Skilled migrants shortfall likely to worsen even after borders reopen - Faafoi
4
Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims
5
Covid-19 vaccine explainer: The what, when and how of the 2021 rollout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:36

'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
01:57

Struggling Queenstown businesses plead for trans-Tasman bubble date
00:32

Fire which destroyed two police vehicles at a Christchurch police station no longer regarded as suspicious
03:33

Christchurch lawyers to lead independent inquiry into Gloriavale sexual abuse allegations