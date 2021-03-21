Good Sorts: Post shop turned op shop raises hundreds of thousands for community

Te Kauwhata’s old post-office has turned into an op-shop which has now raised hundreds of thousands for its community.

Sue Simpson runs the shop and with a background in retail, she believes she has a ‘knack’ for raising money.

She’s been treasurer for half the clubs in town.

“Squash club, rugby club, PTAs,” she said.

The shop has raised close to $450,000 in eight years, which Simpson says is “surprising”.

“Are lot of our items are two, three, four, five dollars,” she said.