Good Sorts: Pay-it-back Motueka op-shop raises $30k for community

A woman's wish to help the community has taken off in the town Motueka in the form of a "clean" second hand shop that gives all it's profits back to the community.

Heather Hoad wanted those struggling in her town, located in the Tasman District, to help so she reached into her pocket to set up an op-shop with a difference.

"I thought it would be good for the money that we do raise to go back into the local community and help those smaller organizations that are trying to find funding to keep going," she said.

Last year alone Heather Hoad and her team raised $30,000 for the community, some of which went to Women's Support Link who help victims of Domestic Abuse.

Heather says her point of difference is the way they treat their items.