Good Sorts: Patea woman takes it upon herself to entertain town's kids

This week's Good Sort is Nikaiya Parker from Patea in southern Taranaki.
Nikaiya grew up in the small town but went to high school in nearby New Plymouth. When she returned home as an adult, she noticed the kids were in need of some entertainment.
Despite having a full-time job and not having any children of her own, Nikaiya got to work, establishing a children's programme to keep them busy and off the streets.
Watch the video above to learn more about the amazing work Nikaiya has done for the children in her community.