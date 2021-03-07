TODAY |

Good Sorts: Palmerston North teacher goes the extra mile and buys car for students to do up

A Palmerston North school science teacher has gone the extra mile to teach students about automotive mechanics.

Warwick Grady and his students then sold the car to the school's principal.

Warwick Grady is a science teacher at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School – his classes often spilling onto the subject of cars.

But to teach mechanics, you need a car, which was paid for by a Mr Grady loan.

The car arrived a different colour but the kids worked after school, on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays.

When it was finished, they sold it to the school principal for a tidy profit.

