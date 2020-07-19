TODAY |

Good Sorts: Otago students hunt for their own community heroes

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight’s Good Sorts are the students of Shotover School just outside of Queenstown.

Hadyn Jones had a little help with his segment tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

Inspired by 1 NEWS reporter Hadyn Jones’ weekly segment, they went hunting for their own Good Sorts in their community. 

Their community just so happened to be chock full of Good Sorts.

Nicole struggled to choose just one, opting to choose “everyone in New Zealand”.

Some of the students headed to the Happiness House, a drop-in centre for people needing food or clothes, to interview its volunteers.

Other students found Good Sorts in their school.

