Good Sorts: New Plymouth teacher goes the extra mile and buys car for students to do up

A New Plymouth school science teacher has gone the extra mile to teach students about automotive mechanics.
Warwick Grady is a science teacher at New Plymouth Intermediate – his classes often spilling onto the subject of cars.
But to teach mechanics, you need a car, which was paid for by a Mr Grady loan.
The car arrived a different colour but the kids worked after school, on Saturdays, Sundays and school holidays.
When it was finished, they sold it to the school principal for a tidy profit.
