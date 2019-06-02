TODAY |

Good Sorts: New Plymouth students put classroom learning into community use

Tonight’s Good Sorts are a bunch of bright students from New Plymouth’s Francis Douglas Memorial College.

One day the lads started talking about food, where it comes from and why it’s so expensive.

In a Future Problem Solving class the boys asked a lot of direct questions, such as "why are poor people more prone to obesity?"

The students found the answers lay in statistics.

With the high price of produce in New Zealand, they reasoned the answer was for those people to buy cheaper, fast food.

Subsequently the students planted fruit trees at school and began measures to become more sustainable.

Now the students are off to Boston to compete in the world finals of Future Problem Solving.

    Source: 1 NEWS
