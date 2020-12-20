TODAY |

Good Sorts: The New Plymouth actor going off-script with his approach to dementia

Source:  1 NEWS

New Plymouth's Ted Normanton is an actor who you can forgive for forgetting his lines.

Ted Normanton can be forgiven if he forgets his lines every once in a while. Source: 1 NEWS

Ted is an amateur playwright who has dementia but he doesn’t let that stop him or his friends at the New Plymouth Alzheimer’s Club.

Robyn Clement, who runs the group with Ted, says the activities he puts on with the group help keep his brain active.

“He comes every week with cognitive stimulation for these guys.”

Outside the group, Ted challenged himself in the theatre across town too where he starred in a play he wrote – a humorous take on the story of Christmas.

Watch the video above to see Ted’s brilliant performance and learn more about his approach to dementia.

