Good Sorts: The New Plymouth actor going off-script with his approach to dementia

New Plymouth's Ted Normanton is an actor who you can forgive for forgetting his lines.

Ted is an amateur playwright who has dementia but he doesn’t let that stop him or his friends at the New Plymouth Alzheimer’s Club.

Robyn Clement, who runs the group with Ted, says the activities he puts on with the group help keep his brain active.

“He comes every week with cognitive stimulation for these guys.”

Outside the group, Ted challenged himself in the theatre across town too where he starred in a play he wrote – a humorous take on the story of Christmas.