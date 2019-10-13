TODAY |

Good Sorts: The Nelson residents cleaning long-forgotten graves - 'It turns a stone back into a person'

Hadyn Jones
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hadyn Jones
Good Sorts
Nelson

This week's Good Sorts are a group of people committed to preserving the resting places of those long gone.

Brian McIntyre and his friends spend their time tending to forgotten graves at Nelson's Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Using the likes of bleach, a wire brush and paint, Mr McIntyre and a group of community-minded Nelsonians are helping freshen up graves.

There are around 16,000 grave sites at the cemetery, many of them connected to people without family.

"It turns a stone back into a person," says Mr McIntyre, who embarked on the project after tending to the grave of a relative.

Watch the stories of others taking part in the project in the video above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr McIntyre and friends are tending the forgotten graves in Nelson. Source: 1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr McIntyre and friends are tending the forgotten graves in Nelson. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Hadyn Jones
Good Sorts
Nelson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:35
Breakfast host Hayley Holt proudly celebrates five years of sobriety
2
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
3
'It's pushing our hotel around' - All Black captures raw power of Typhoon Hagibis
4
Watch: The euphoric moment Japan seal historic win over Scotland to reach RWC quarter-finals
5
Barrett brothers mourning death of 'Granddad Ted'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Young councillors to push on climate change issues
00:30

Staff return to evacuated buildings following Auckland Airport threat that halted all flights
15:44

Exclusive interview: Victim in infamous Stanford rape case shares her story with Breakfast

Stretch of State Highway 2 closed after car hits pedestrian in Ōpōtiki