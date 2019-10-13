Good Sorts: The Nelson residents cleaning long-forgotten graves - 'It turns a stone back into a person'

This week's Good Sorts are a group of people committed to preserving the resting places of those long gone.

Brian McIntyre and his friends spend their time tending to forgotten graves at Nelson's Wakapuaka Cemetery.

Using the likes of bleach, a wire brush and paint, Mr McIntyre and a group of community-minded Nelsonians are helping freshen up graves.

There are around 16,000 grave sites at the cemetery, many of them connected to people without family.

"It turns a stone back into a person," says Mr McIntyre, who embarked on the project after tending to the grave of a relative.

