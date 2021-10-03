Good Sorts: Nelson pilot founds charity giving kids the ride of their life

Sunday’s Good Sort is Nelson pilot Tony McCombe, who spotted an opportunity while flying air ambulances to help give sick kids and adults a bit of fun in their life.

The goal of his Uplift in Kind charity is to give children and their families access to experiences to those who are less fortunate.

McCombe is a commercial pilot with over 23 years experience in Aviation. He’s flown air ambulances for 15 years and often wondered how the empty seats could be better used.

The charity operates through sponsors, a network of volunteer pilots, aircraft operators and partner child support agencies.

In 18 months over 100 people have been given joy rides. McCombe has just realized he’s created more than he thought.

“I thought we might be taking kids around in the back of air ambulance and look at these experiences,” he says.

“It blows me away.”

McCombe says for some kids their first flight is to hospital in a hurry. Now he is committed to making their second flight better.