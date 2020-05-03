Good Sorts: Mururpara lodge offers special accommodation, website shares discounts for essential workers

TODAY |

Source: 1 NEWS

Tonight's Good Sorts, the Covid-19 edition, has something for everyone: dancing teachers, discounts for essential workers, great games for kids and a special offer for those who need time out of their bubble. 

Nadine Toe Toe runs a tourist lodge near Murupara. 

Even though she’s had five weeks with no customers, she cooked 200 meals for locals on Anzac Day and more for emergency service workers the next day. 

Now she has a special offer.

"I just want to let you know that you are struggling or want to reach out or somewhere to go, we have some accommodation here," she says.

Rahul and Alika created a website where emergency workers can grab special deals. 

It’s called ThankYouHealthcare.co.nz even got a plug from the Prime Minister.

"I do want to acknowledge Alika and Rahul who came up with the idea of thank you healthcare," Jacinda Ardern said earlier this week. 

"Rahul worked in the tourism industry for 25 years and was recently in hospital so now is the time to show our appreciation for everything these incredible people do."

