Tonight’s Good Sort is 26-year-old Auckland woman Teegan Hollier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Her love is softball, more specifically, her softball team - The Bad News Bears from Ranui.

But her passion for the game hit a roadblock when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the end of last year.

Her team were devastated, but carried on playing without her.



The Bears normally don’t win a lot and when their normal coach had a workplace accident, Hollier stepped up.