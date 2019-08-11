TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet Ruby the cat, a very special feline who helps people receiving cancer treatment

She's a cat from Palmerston North whose interests include hunting, eating, purring and caring for sick people, which has seen her named this week's Good Sort.

Ruby didn't have a home but found one at Ozanam House, which looks after people with cancer while they are getting treatment at nearby Palmerston North Hospital.

She has a boyfriend next door, Ginger Frank who she visits from time to time.

Ruby wasn't originally part of the plan for Ozanam House but no one could resist her and there were cat bowls in every house.

She also seems to pick those who need her the most.

Ruby didn't have a home but found one at Ozanam House, which looks after people with cancer. Source: 1 NEWS
