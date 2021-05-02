TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the New Plymouth vet nurse who's taken in old and sick dogs

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's Good Sort is New Plymouth vet nurse Kate Stanley.

Kate Stanley has loved dogs her whole life, but in the past five years she's taken to caring for the pooches no one else wants. Source: 1 NEWS

Stanley has loved dogs her whole life but in the past five years she's taken to caring for the pooches no one else wants.

They are usually old and sick and Stanley’s house has become the last place they'll call home.

She says her passion is “definitely looking after senior dogs - trying to make them as comfortable as they can”.

“They stay with me till it’s my time to go and then they all get buried with me."

“The joy I get from them seeing them in their final weeks, months, years outweighs any emotional cost.”

Stanley works three jobs to fund her pooches.

“I don’t have a fancy lifestyle or anything but as long as the dogs are happy, life is good.”

