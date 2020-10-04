TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the mum honouring her daughter's legacy to help kids deal with grief

Source:  1 NEWS

After having lost her daughter to can aggressive form of cancer, while battling cancer herself, Nic Russell has taken it upon herself to help others dealing with the effects of grief. 

Nic Russell and her daughter both got cancer in the same year, and she's using it to come up with an amazing idea. Source: 1 NEWS

While having beaten breast cancer herself, Nic's young daughter Kenzie lost her own fight to a different kind just after Christmas in 2005.  

While books were a small help in dealing with grief, it was a local psychotherapist who donated her time to see Nic Russell that saved her. 

"The greatest gift she gave to me was the gift of resilience because she was a physchotherapist who gifted me her time, because I could have never afforded it." 

So she started an organisation in honour of her daughter, Kenzie's Gift, working with children and their families to help them deal with the effects of losing a loved one. 

"This is my way of paying it forward and I think we can all do a little bit for humanity if kindness is shown." 

Watch the video above for the full story.  

New Zealand
Social Issues
Good Sorts
