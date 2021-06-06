TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the man helping to empower prostate cancer patients through exercise

Source:  1 NEWS

Those who have been through prostate cancer treatment know all too well how debilitating it can be. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Goodsort Kurt Lightfoot, from New Plymouth, helps the men with more than just exercise. Source: 1 NEWS

But after the lycra-clad gym bunnies have left his New Plymouth gym, Kurt Lightfoot opens the doors to middle-aged men.

Around 20 of them meet once a week, at least, all with one thing in common: cancer, namely prostate cancer. 

Lightfoot started a course at his gym with help from the Cancer Society after attending a talk on the rehabilitative benefit of exercise for cancer patients. 

It was supposed to be a 12-week course, but the guys never left. 

"We’ve had 85 per cent retention since first starting two-and-a-half years ago," he told 1 News. 

Ray, one of the cancer survivors, said he didn’t think life was worth living when he got cancer, then he met Lightfoot.

"I think he saved my life because I was on a downhill spiral."

The group doesn’t just stay in the gym, banding together whether it’s to climb Mt Taranaki or fixing a roof. 

"Growing up I never really had a father figure, but now it’s almost like I’ve got half a dozen dads I can turn to for advice,” he said.

Jenny Corban, who helped set up the course, said exercising is really important for improving well-being, particularly for cancer patients. 

"The suicide rate for cancer is four times the general population. The rate for men with prostate cancer is higher than that again and that’s got a lot to do with side effects of treatments."

New Zealand
Health
Taranaki
Good Sorts
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged following firearms incident in Napier

Heavy rain warnings in place for northern parts of both islands

Air NZ says 21% of its frontline workers still not vaccinated against Covid-19
03:05

Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull vaccine access, supply