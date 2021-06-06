Good Sorts: Meet the man helping to empower prostate cancer patients through exercise

Those who have been through prostate cancer treatment know all too well how debilitating it can be.

But after the lycra-clad gym bunnies have left his New Plymouth gym, Kurt Lightfoot opens the doors to middle-aged men.

Around 20 of them meet once a week, at least, all with one thing in common: cancer, namely prostate cancer.

Lightfoot started a course at his gym with help from the Cancer Society after attending a talk on the rehabilitative benefit of exercise for cancer patients.

It was supposed to be a 12-week course, but the guys never left.

"We’ve had 85 per cent retention since first starting two-and-a-half years ago," he told 1 News.

Ray, one of the cancer survivors, said he didn’t think life was worth living when he got cancer, then he met Lightfoot.

"I think he saved my life because I was on a downhill spiral."

The group doesn’t just stay in the gym, banding together whether it’s to climb Mt Taranaki or fixing a roof.

"Growing up I never really had a father figure, but now it’s almost like I’ve got half a dozen dads I can turn to for advice,” he said.

Jenny Corban, who helped set up the course, said exercising is really important for improving well-being, particularly for cancer patients.