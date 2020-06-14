Good Sorts: Meet the immigrant from India who runs the shop in one of New Zealand's smallest towns

Tonight’s Good Sort is a man who travelled to New Zealand many decades ago in the hopes of striking it rich.

Manu Lala came to New Zealand from India 70 years ago.

He dreamed of getting a flash job in a big city but found himself behind the counter of the only shop in Kākahi, one of New Zealand’s smallest towns.

Just south of Taumarunui, it has a population of about 50 people.

He has now run the town’s only store for the past 63 years.

His father purchased the shop 83 years ago and sent for his son to come from India.

It was here Manu learnt to speak English, and how to be a book-keeper - there is no till in the shop, he works it all out in his head.

And now, the 76-year-old won’t leave until the shop is sold.