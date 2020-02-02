Good Sorts: Meet the Hawke’s Bay man hitting the pavement and raising money for kids who can’t walk

Hastings man Andrew McQuarrie was the ultimate couch potato but when he got up, he started running and never stopped - and he does it all for an amazing cause.

He spent four months lying on the floor, suffering from a bad back, and needed two surgeries to fix it up.

When he recovered, pulled on his shoes and went running.

"I didn't much like running when I was in the army and I swore I'd never do it when I left, then here we are," he told 1 NEWS.

"I decided it was better to run for something that just myself."