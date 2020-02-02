TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the Hawke’s Bay man hitting the pavement and raising money for kids who can’t walk

Source:  1 NEWS

Hastings man Andrew McQuarrie was the ultimate couch potato but when he got up, he started running and never stopped - and he does it all for an amazing cause.

Andrew McQuarrie went from coach potato to running every day, but wanted to make sure it was for a purpose.

He spent four months lying on the floor, suffering from a bad back, and needed two surgeries to fix it up.

When he recovered, pulled on his shoes and went running.

"I didn't much like running when I was in the army and I swore I'd never do it when I left, then here we are," he told 1 NEWS.

"I decided it was better to run for something that just myself."

Watch the video to find more.

