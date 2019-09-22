Good Sorts: Meet the former policeman who turned his hand to helping kids

Tonight's Good Sort is Aucklander Steve Farrelly, a former policeman who started a breakfast club charity.
Steve's retired but not idle, he started the charity that began feeding kids 10-years-ago but then he realised they needed much more than food.
"We've done about $3 million worth of donated goods," he says - making sure when families need something, they get it.
Now he’s using his contacts to make life easier for those in need and helping make school a place kids want to go.
