Good Sorts: Meet the former policeman who turned his hand to helping kids

Tonight's Good Sort is Aucklander Steve Farrelly, a former policeman who started a breakfast club charity.

Steve's retired but not idle, he started the charity that began feeding kids 10-years-ago but then he realised they needed much more than food.

"We've done about $3 million worth of donated goods," he says - making sure when families need something, they get it.

Now he’s using his contacts to make life easier for those in need and helping make school a place kids want to go.