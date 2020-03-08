TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the Dunedin woman who started service for medical staff at Dunedin Hospital

Tonight's Good Sort is from Dunedin - a woman who was so thankful for the efforts of medical staff at the city's hHospital, she started a service to make life easier for them.

Chris Bates was so thankful for the efforts of medical staff at Dunedin Hospital, she started a service to make life easier for them. Source: 1 NEWS

Christine Bates has volunteered at the Emergency Department for 15 years. During that time, she has put packs together for the kids who visit the department.

Books, teddys and bubbles are all included to brighten up a child's visit.

With the help of a few friends and sponsors, the teddy count is up to 1,231.

However Ms Bates has recently had to give up her role to her own health concerns, but she’s handed over the position to someone else to continue the service.

