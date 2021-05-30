Good Sorts: Meet the Dunedin man who goes the extra mile to welcome refugees

Tonight’s Good Sort is Dunedin man Ian Baldwin who helps refugees settle into the city when they arrive.

Every year refugees, some from war-torn countries, land in New Zealand no doubt wondering what will be in store for them.

Even at the airport, Baldwin greets newcomers with flowers and some toys for the young children.

After his wife died eight years ago, Baldwin turned his grief into goodwill, becoming a volunteer for the Red Cross.

He sold his dream car to buy a people mover to help transport refugee families.

While Baldwin is supposed to leave the families after six months, but in many cases has become part of their lives for good.