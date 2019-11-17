TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the Christchurch horse helping kids with disabilities

This week's Good Sort is 21-years-old, but also nearing retirement.

He likes bananas, a pat and a scratch - he's a horse who lives in central Christchurch and his job is to make kids with disabilities feel free.

His name is Spatz after his limbs resemble the old white shoe covers.

An ex-champion showjumper, he was nominated by Katrina Eddy. Spatz helps out at Riding for the Disabled, helping kids "feel good".

At 21 thought, Spatz will soon have to retire which is why we wanted you to meet him.

Watch the full story in the video above. 

At 21-years-old he is nearing retirement. Source: 1 NEWS
