TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the caretaker of a Napier school, only paid for a few hours but always on call

Source:  1 NEWS


Tonight's Good Sort is Murray Forster, who was nominated by the staff at Kōwhai Special School in Napier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Murray Forster was nominated by the staff at Kōwhai special school in Napier. Source: 1 NEWS

Forster began helping the school after an accident involving his wife Eunice at the school.

Now, 43 years later he's still there helping with all sorts of emergencies.

Among those jobs, he cleaned the floors for free for 30 years.

After 32 years of volunteering, Forster has became caretaker of the school.

Sharon Ackerley, who nominated Forster says he “gets things done before we ever know they are needing to be done”.

She says Forster is only paid for a few hours but is always on call.

For the full story, watch the video above.
 

New Zealand
Good Sorts
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:00
Auckland man grieves father after losing him to Covid-19 in Fiji
2
Child escapes injury after slipping through Mt Hutt ski field chairlift
3
Prince Harry and Meghan awarded for only having two children
4
Thousands of teachers' practising certificates to be reissued after High Court ruling
5
Kiwis stranded overseas take aim at Govt's MIQ booking system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Locals help save baby orca stranded near Wellington

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Coromandel

Fishing vessel with two positive Covid-19 cases to dock in Wellington

Reserve Bank faces a 'real balancing act' with predicted OCR rise