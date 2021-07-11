Good Sorts: Meet the caretaker of a Napier school, only paid for a few hours but always on call



Tonight's Good Sort is Murray Forster, who was nominated by the staff at Kōwhai Special School in Napier.

Forster began helping the school after an accident involving his wife Eunice at the school.

Now, 43 years later he's still there helping with all sorts of emergencies.

Among those jobs, he cleaned the floors for free for 30 years.

After 32 years of volunteering, Forster has became caretaker of the school.

Sharon Ackerley, who nominated Forster says he “gets things done before we ever know they are needing to be done”.

She says Forster is only paid for a few hours but is always on call.