Iris Frank has a Christmas tradition, filling her house with Santas for a very special cause.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Every year, her home in Auckland’s Glenn Innes is opened up over December and early January so people can visit her vast collection of Santas.

She’s been putting on the show for 25 years and for the past six, raising money for researching gut cancer after her husband Ray, died six years ago.

Over the past six years, she's raised about $20,000.