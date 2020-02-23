TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the 95-year-old Rotorua man who started cooking-for-one class

Hadyn Jones, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Rotorua man Victor Reid was married for 56 years before his wife Ngaire died. It was then, after finding himself living alone he had to explore the world of cooking for himself.

Victor Reid started the class seven years ago and it’s gone from strength to strength. Source: 1 NEWS

That was how his cooking-for-one class was born.

"I suddenly realised how lazy I was," he said.

So he went to his local seniors group and announced he wanted to start a cooking class for men.

The classes happens every week at the Artisan Cafe in Rotorua, where everyone chips in $10.00 to learn how to make a particular meal. 

But women have now invaded the class because they all have one thing in common - living alone.

The class has gone from strength-to-strength, running for seven years straight.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Hadyn Jones
Good Sorts
