TODAY |

Good Sorts: Meet the 94-year-old dog lover who started a Kiwi charity which takes furry friends into rest homes

Source:  1 NEWS

Thirty years ago Eileen Curry started a nationwide movement and Kiwi charity that sees dogs visit elderly people in retirement homes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Eileen Curry founded Canine Friends 30 years ago after sneaking her dog into a rest home to visit a lonely friend. Source: 1 NEWS

It all started in 1990 when Ms Curry learned a friend at Lower Hutt Masonic Rest Home had to give up her dog when she moved in, leaving a void in her life.

As a result, the 94-year-old decided to start sneaking her own dog in to visit her and brighten her day.

"I didn't have permission but I thought, 'what the hell?'"

That led to the creation of Canine Friends - a New Zealand-wide network of people who share their friendly, well-behaved dogs with patients in hospitals and residents in rest homes and hospices.

So as part of being this week’s Good Sort, Ms Curry along with Hadyn Jones, decided to visit the rest home where it all started - and quickly reminded everyone what Canine Friends is all about.

For the full story, watch the video above. 

New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
NZ Pork disgruntled with upcoming food regulation changes
2
Vet explains why you should keep your pet cat locked inside at night
3
Pukekohe restaurant taking the art of barbeque to a whole new level
4
Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares
5
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bodies found in Otago river were male and female, tramping together, police believe
01:04

New Zealanders fear being barred from homes in Australia over coronavirus outbreak
01:03

Govt commits $300,000 to fund Aids research

Police to conduct 'training exercise' at Wellington property over five days