Good Sorts: The Kawerau doctor who responded with kindness after man crashed into his car

A Kawerau man who reversed into a car following a stressful medical appointment got more than he bargained for with the incident putting him in touch with a kind-hearted surgeon.

Cliff Harding was leaving the doctor's where he had just been told he had cancerous lesions, and would need a treatment which would cost $4,500 dollars.

But, following the accident, Harding found out the man he had backed his car into was himself a surgeon.

Paul Anderson happened to be a cancer specialist in fact, who operated a free weekly clinic in the Bay of Plenty region.

Harding soon ended up in Dr Anderson’s waiting room and then his surgery.

Every Thursday at a medical clinic in Kawerau, Dr Anderson see’s people for free that are stuck on the waiting list.

“I get half an hour with them. The things you discover and quite significant sometimes,” Anderson said.